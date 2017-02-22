Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BRUSSELS Feb 22 EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the companies made minor changes to their concessions.
Earlier this month, the two U.S. companies offered to sell a portion of portion of DuPont's crop protection business and related research and development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers business.
The companies fine-tuned their proposal after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and customers last week.
The EU competition enforcer will not seek third parties' views to the changes, a clear sign that it will approve the deal, one of the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.