March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.

DuPont's $130 billion merger with Dow Chemical Co, which was expected to close in the first half of 2017, is now expected to close between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, Dupont said.

The deal with FMC includes a cash portion of $1.2 billion and working capital of $425 million.

