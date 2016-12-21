Dec 21 A U.S. jury in Ohio on Wednesday ordered
DuPont to pay $2 million to a man who said he developed
testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from
one of the company's plants, according to the plaintiff's lawyer
Robert Bilott.
The federal jury also found DuPont acted with actual malice,
raising the possibility of punitive damages, Bilott said. It is
the third time jurors in Ohio federal court have found DuPont
liable for injuries linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as
PFOA or C-8, which is used to make Teflon.
(Reporting by Erica Teichert, editing by G Crosse)