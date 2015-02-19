* Q4 profit 512.7 mln dirhams vs estimates of 586.7 mln

* Q4 revenue 3.23 bln dirhams vs 2.87 bln a yr ago

* 2014 annual profit 2.11 bln dirhams vs 1.99 bln in 2013

* Plans 0.2 dhs/shr dividend; total 2014 payout to be 0.32 dhs/shr (Recasts, adds CEO quotes)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Feb 19 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, will up its capital expenditure this year but does not have any plans raise debt, its CEO said on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit fell 10 percent to miss analysts' estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, will spend up to 1.8 billion dirhams ($490.06 million) in 2015 versus 1.4 billion dirhams last year, chief executive Osman Sultan told a conference call.

Most of this year's spending will be devoted to du's mobile services, which accounted for 75 percent of its fourth-quarter revenue of 3.23 billion dirhams.

Describing du as "cash-rich", Sultan said it does not "need to raise any money", although it monitors money markets and could refinance borrowings should better terms arise.

Du is a single-country operator and had flirted with expanding abroad but has scrapped such ambitions, Sultan said after it reported a net profit of 512.7 million dirhams in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 570.3 million dirhams a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du's quarterly profit would be 586.7 million dirhams.

Du's 2014 annual profit was 2.11 billion dirhams, versus 1.99 billion dirhams in 2013.

Du and Etisalat pay royalties - or taxes - to the federal government, which is also ultimately the largest shareholder in both companies.

After a tax holiday in its start-up phase, the government is steadily raising du's royalties, levied on licensed revenue and profit, from 2012 to 2016.

In 2014, du's pre-tax annual profit was 3.70 billion dirhams and it paid 1.59 billion dirhams in royalties, giving an effective tax rate of 43 percent.

This compares with 34 percent in 2013 when a rebate of 47.6 million dirhams from the previous year is included.

Fourth-quarter profit before royalty was 915.6 million dirhams - 27.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

Quarterly average revenue per user rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier, although du warned margins were under strain partly due to voice-over-IP (VoIP) services.

Du and Etisalat are licensed to offer VoIP services, but residents can usually access external providers offering free internet-to-internet calls and much cheaper internet-to-phone calls.

Du has proposed a final dividend of 0.2 dirhams per share, bringing its total dividends for 2014 to 0.32 dirhams per share.

Its shares were down 1 percent at 0751 GMT, while Dubai's index was down 0.9 percent. ($1 = 3.6730 dirhams) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)