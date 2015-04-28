* Q1 profit 487.1 mln dirhams vs 490.3 mln dirhams a yr ago

* Q1 revenue 3.05 bln dirhams vs 2.96 bln dirhams in 2013 (Adds CEO quotes)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, April 28 Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, missing analysts' estimates as its mobile subscriber base shrunk slightly and it paid a higher tax rate than a year earlier.

The company, which ended Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 490.3 million dirhams from the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 564.7 million dirhams.

First-quarter revenue was 3.05 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.96 billion dirhams a year ago.

The operator had 7.48 million mobile subscribers as of March 31, down 0.9 percent from 12 months earlier, a drop du's chief executive Osman Sultan attributed to a government-led campaign to re-register mobile accounts in an effort to tackle misuse of mobile phones for criminal activity.

"Probably, the second quarter will still see the effect (the drop in du's) subscriber base because we suspended a significant number in Q1," Sultan told a conference call.

"When we suspend a batch (of numbers), it doesn't mean all of this batch will be disconnected. We have a percentage coming to re-register."

Du's quarterly mobile revenue was 2.24 billion dirhams almost flat compared with the prior year's 2.23 billion dirhams.

Mobile data provided 30.9 percent of this mobile revenue in the first quarter, up from 27.6 percent a year ago.

"People are using mobiles for more and more activities - the challenge is how to keep monetising this," added Sultan, warning there was a "disconnect between growth in usage and growth in revenue associated with these activities".

Du paid royalties - or tax - of 437.9 million dirhams in the first three months of 2015, up from 375 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

For 2014, du paid 10 percent of its regulated revenue -- which excludes the likes of handset sales -- and 25 profit of its regulated profit in royalties. These taxes have risen to 12.5 and 30 percent, respectively, this year.

Quarterly fixed revenue rose 20 percent year-on-year to 616.1 million dirhams, but wholesale revenue fell 12.5 percent to 151.3 million dirhams over the same period.

Sultan said du had no plans to raise any debt in 2015.

Sultan said du had no plans to raise any debt in 2015.