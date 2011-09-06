* William Tennant convicted of securities fraud at trial
* Judge orders 3 years supervised release, $10,000 fine
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 6 A former Duane Reade executive
was spared prison time by a judge on Tuesday for his conviction
of securities fraud at the prominent New York drug store chain
between 2000 and 2005.
William Tennant, a former Duane Reade vice president and
financial executive, was sentenced to time served and
supervised release of three years plus a fine of $10,000 by
U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan.
During the sentencing proceeding, Tennant, 64, who is
retired, told the judge that he took "full responsibility" for
his actions. He described how he "cooperated to my fullest
ability" in the 3-year-long legal process, ending his statement
with: "Please don't send me to jail."
After imposing the sentence, Batts explained to Tennant's
lawyer, John Kenney, that "time served" referred to the brief
period that Tennant was jailed following his arrest and filing
of charges in 2008.
Drugstore operator Walgreen Co WAG.N bought Duane Reade
last year from the private equity firm Oak Hill Capital
Partners. Prosecutors said Oak Hill was given a false
evaluation of Duane Reade when it bought the chain in 2004 for
$614 million.
Last month, former Duane Reade Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Cuti was sentenced to three years in prison after he
was convicted of securities fraud, conspiracy and making false
statements in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
U.S. prosecutors charged Cuti and Tennant in 2008 with
falsely inflating the chain's income and lowering expenses
between 2000 and 2005. Both were convicted by a jury in
Manhattan federal court in June 2010.
The case is USA v Cuti et al, U.S. District Court of the
Southern District of New York, No. 08-00972.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Richard Chang)