DUBAI, July 24 Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's
largest private equity firm, closed its acquisition of UK-based
Aureos Capital, it said on Tuesday, and appointed a new chief
executive for the specialist fund manager.
Abraaj struck a deal to buy the emerging market fund manager
in February, creating an entity with approximately $7.5 billion
in assets under management. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Abraaj, which owns stakes in Orascom Construction,
budget carrier Air Arabia and supermarket chain
Spinneys, said at the time it would not raise fresh debt for the
acquisition.
The Dubai-based firm said Tom Speechley, senior partner at
Abraaj Capital, has been appointed chief executive of Aureos
Capital and will manage the firm's small and mid-cap assets, the
statement said.
Aureos manages assets of $1.3 billion and provides expansion
and buyout funding to small and medium-sized businesses in Asia,
Africa and Latin America. Its chief executive Sev
Vettivetpillai will now be the executive chairman of the
company, Abraaj said.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)