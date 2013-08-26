DUBAI Aug 26 Dubai Aerospace, owner of the Arizona-based engine repair and maintenance business StandardAero, said it was in discussions with BBA Aviation to potentially merge certain parts of its business with the British aircraft services firm.

The Dubai government-owned aircraft leasing and maintenance company gave no further details about the talks which it termed as preliminary in a statement on Monday.

BBA was holding talks with its U.S. rival StandardAero over a 2.7 billion pound ($4.2 billion) tie-up, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The paper had said Dubai Aerospace was seeking 1.3 billion pounds for StandardAero, which it bought six years ago.