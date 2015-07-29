DUBAI, July 29 Dubai International Airport recorded a 16.7 percent year-on-year jump in passenger traffic in June, reflecting runway maintenance during the summer of 2014, the operator of the world's busiest airport by international traffic said on Wednesday.

Traffic rose to 5.91 million passengers from 5.07 million the same time last year, Dubai Airports said.

The growth in traffic was mitigated by a drop in the number of passengers during Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, which coincided with June.

Growth was powered by traditional markets in the Indian subcontinent and Gulf countries, as well as Western Europe, Africa and North America.

Airlines Flydubai and Emirates launched new connections to Eastern Europe, the top region in terms of percentage growth.

"We ... anticipate the growth trend to continue throughout the remainder of second half to help us reach our annual forecast of over 79 million passengers," said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports.

Dubai International Airport was reduced to one runway during May and July 2014 for maintenance which lasted 80 days. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)