* Strongest monthly passenger rise in 14 months
* Expects 56.5 mln passengers in 2012 vs 51 mln last yr
* But cargo volume falls 2.6 pct
* Reflects weaker global airfreight demand
DUBAI, Feb 27 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport jumped 14 percent from a year earlier in
January, buoyed by holiday season demand, but cargo shipments
fell, Dubai Airports said on Monday.
The world's fourth busiest airport for international
passenger and cargo traffic handled 4.85 million passengers last
month, up from 4.25 million in the year-ago period. The 14
percent rise was the largest increase in 14 months.
"The fantastic start to the year is partially due to the
traffic surge caused by the holiday season, the recently
concluded Dubai Shopping Festival and the on-going expansion of
the hub network," said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai
Airports.
"Our projections indicate 2012 traffic totals will reach
56.5 million, obliterating last year's record of 51 million."
The airport operator also said aircraft movements rose 8.4
percent from a year earlier to 29,680. The strongest passenger
growth came from Gulf Cooperation Council states, western Europe
and the Indian subcontinent.
Cargo volume however fell 2.6 percent to 173,531 tonnes in
January, the operator said, adding that the decrease reflected
weaker global airfreight demand and fragile consumer confidence.
Trade and logistics are key drivers of growth in Dubai,
which lacks the oil wealth of neighbouring Abu Dhabi. The
emirate accounts for around 80 percent of the United Arab
Emirates' non-oil trade but only 28 percent of economic output.
