DUBAI May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.

The deal, for which HSBC acted as financial adviser, included a $1.63 billion, seven-year conventional loan and a $1.48 billion-equivalent, seven-year ijara facility denominated in dirhams. Ijara is a common lease-based structure used in Islamic finance. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)