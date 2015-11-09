(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
DUBAI Nov 9 Boeing Co is "a little
frustrated" with delays in getting U.S. government approvals for
fighter jet sales to countries in the Gulf region, but hopes to
see movement on those deals early next year, a senior Boeing
executive said on Monday.
Jeff Kohler, Boeing's vice president for international
business development, told reporters the government review
process had taken longer than expected.
"We're a little frustrated, and I know the customers are in
the region," he said at the Dubai Airshow, without giving
details about the specific deals or the number of jets involved.
Boeing generally will not discuss specific buyers since arms
sales are negotiated between governments.
A $3 billion deal for 28 F/A-18E/F fighter jets for Kuwait
that includes options for 12 more jets, and a separate deal for
F-15 fighters for Qatar, have languished in the U.S. regulatory
process, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Kohler, who formerly headed the Pentagon agency that
oversees foreign arms sales, said the delays reflected a larger
problem - that the U.S. government had not expanded its capacity
to process arms deals despite a large increase in such
transactions by many of the biggest weapons makers in recent
years.
He said he feared the government's failure to process arms
sales in a timely manner could cost U.S. arms makers needed
revenues.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark
Potter)