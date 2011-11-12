* Nine customers provisionally signed up for 737 MAX
DUBAI, Nov 12 Boeing has notched up
a further 100 commitments for its revamped 737 MAX, lifting the
total to 700 spread between nine customers as it narrows this
year's gap with European rival Airbus, the head of its
commercial division said.
Boeing has not yet secured firm orders for the 737 MAX, an
updated version of its best-selling model with new engines due
to enter service in 2017, but hopes to have some firm contracts
as well as futher provisional orders by end-year or early next.
"We have got commitments for over 700 aircraft so we think
the customers like what we are doing and we continue to talk to
additional customers," James Albaugh, chief executive of Boeing
Commercial Airplanes told a group of journalists on Saturday.
Boeing said in late October it had 600 draft commitments.
Powered by more efficient engines burning less fuel, the 737
MAX and Airbus' rival A320neo models mark an attempt by the
planemakers to defend their roughly equal share of the
narrowbody segment, expected to produce $2 trillion in total
sales over 20 years.
Strategy battles over a cash-generating part of the business
which is eyed by new competitors such as China and Canada have
dominated the aviation industry for months.
From Sunday, the contest comes to the Dubai Air Show where
Airbus is expected to announce orders of some 100 A320neos and
Boeing executives said they were talking to flyDubai and Oman
Air who had expressed interest in the 737 MAX..
Airbus decided to spruce up its 150-seat mid-haul passenger
jet a year ago by promising 12-15 percent fuel savings with new
engines. After pondering whether to leapfrog Airbus with a more
radical but costlier redesign, Boeing followed suit in August.
Uncertainty beforehand about whether the U.S. planemaker
would pick a new plane or adopt new engines meant "one or two"
customers were granted the unusual right to switch models from
the existing 737NG to the 737 MAX, Albaugh said.
Only one customer, American Airlines has been
identified publicly. Boeing is fine-tuning the performance
guarantees and pricing before signing firm contracts.
Boeing plans to sell the more efficient 737 MAX for more
than the $81 million list price of the current 737 model.
The A320neo sells for a 7-8 percent premium to the classic
A320. Asked if he thought the 737 MAX would fetch comparable
premiums compared to the 737NG, Albaugh said, "I hope so".
Airbus has 1,058 firm orders and 187 commitments for the
A320neo. Albaugh said he expected the planemakers to maintain a
roughly even share of the crucial narrow-body market over time.
ORDERS LIKELY
The Middle East's largest air show also marks a debut Dubai
appearance for the 210-250-seat carbon-fibre 787 Dreamliner,
which entered service this month after lengthy delays.
Albaugh said savings from the decision not to develop an
all-new 737 would be used to help upgrade the long-range 777 and
possibly add a stretched 787-10 version of the Dreamliner.
He said he expected an updated model of the 365-seat 777 to
enter service around the end of the decade.
Asked about the prospects for 777 orders at the air show,
Albaugh declined to comment but said Boeing hoped to announce "a
few" orders at the Nov. 13-17 event. Boeing has said it is
heading for a record year in orders for the 777.
"The 777-300ER airplane is in demand and we have orders for
132 so far this year and I can tell you we are talking to half a
dozen other customers about orders for the plane."
Industry sources told Reuters on Friday Emirates was in
talks to by at least 30 777s and possibly as many as 50 in a
deal worth up to $15 billion. Both sides declined to comment.
Albaugh said Boeing was watching out for any sign of
contagion from Europe's debt crisis but noted Gulf passenger
traffic was still growing, though at reduced rates this year.
However he said financing unit Boeing Capital Corp would
take a more strategic role in supporting Boeing sales campaigns
by helping airlines to find finance when called upon to help.
Once a standalone lessor, the financing arm had reduced its
role to one of lender of last resort in recent years but a huge
460-plane order split between Boeing and Airbus attracted
attention in July on moves by both firms to act as finance
arrangers.
