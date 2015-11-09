BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
DUBAI Nov 9 Boeing Co said on Monday it will enter a joint venture partnership with India's Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) to build fuselages for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter in India.
The venture will compete for contracts to manufacture additional Boeing platforms, both commercial and defence, the U.S. aerospace giant said in a statement at the Dubai Airshow.
"Over the last 12 months, we have doubled our sourcing from India and are committed to continue that journey," said Pratyush Kumar, President of Boeing India.
Boeing gave no financial details about the arrangement.
TASL is a wholly owned aerospace and defence subsidiary of Tata Sons, the holding company of one of India's largest conglomerates. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Consolidated Tomoka announces purchase of single-tenant retail property in metro Boston, Massachusetts for $6.3 million
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: