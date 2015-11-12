DUBAI Nov 12 The Dubai Airshow ended on a note of suspense on Thursday when UAE organizers abandoned plans to announce a multi-billion-dollar deal that was to have been the climax of the show.

The head of the organizing committee, who is also a senior defence ministry official, said the deal would have added 10-15 percent to total show deals which he estimated at $39.8 billion.

He was speaking at a news conference that had been hurriedly arranged on the last day of the Nov. 8-12 event, prompting speculation among delegates of developments in ongoing talks to buy French Rafale fighter jets.

Major General Abdullah al-Hashimi, executive director of strategic analysis at the UAE defence ministry, said the deal still being negotiated did not involve the UAE armed forces or fighters and that he was only appearing as air show organizer. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean)