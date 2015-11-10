(Corrects exec being surprised at Bombardier making CSeries
offer to being surprised that Airbus examined offer in paragraph
11)
By Tim Hepher
DUBAI Nov 10 A top executive at Brazil's
Embraer expressed concern on Tuesday about Quebec's
decision to pump $1 billion into the struggling airplane project
of a Canadian rival, saying planemakers should compete on a
level playing field.
However, he said Embraer had not so far raised Quebec's
decision to purchase a near-50-percent stake in Bombardier's
CSeries with the Brazilian government, which has
clashed with Canada over aircraft subsidies in the past.
"We don't know yet the full details about this partnership,
so we would like very much to get to know them and we are
following this process," Paulo Cesar Silva, chief executive of
Embraer Commercial Aviation, told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow.
"Of course there is a concern, because we want to make sure
we are on a level playing field," he said in an interview.
Canada and Brazil, which compete in the market for small
passenger jets, waged a dispute at the World Trade Organization
over mutual accusations of aerospace subsidies in the 1990s.
The trade row was dwarfed by a now decade-old subsidy battle
between the European Union and United States over support for
their respective planemakers Airbus and Boeing.
The WTO faulted investments by France into one of Airbus's
predecessors because they ignored "usual investment practice," a
yardstick likely to determine whether Brazil can successfully
challenge Quebec's recent stake purchase.
"We don't know the details of the agreement, but it raises
worries. It is hard to say at this point if this is an actual
subsidy or not," a government official involved in trade policy
told Reuters in Brasilia.
Quebec's finance minister has said the equity stake is not a
subsidy and is "well within permitted standards".
The agreement for Quebec to put money into the CSeries came
after Bombardier failed to strike a surprise deal with Airbus.
Silva said he had been surprised at reports that Airbus had
examined an offer from Bombardier to sell it a majority stake in
the CSeries. Airbus halted the talks as soon as they leaked.
"It was a different aircraft and had zero commonality, so I
really didn't quite understand," Silva said, in what appear to
be the first public comments by Embraer on the proposed tie-up
which took the aerospace industry by surprise last month.
Silva said Embraer's latest development, the E-Jet E2
programme, was "on time and on track".
Embraer is monitoring a stretched aerospace supply chain but
is not facing any disruption, he added.
Brazil's recession is hurting Embraer's defence business
because of budgets but not its commercial arm, because most of
its business jet customers are abroad, Silva said.
He downplayed analysts' concerns over unsustainable demand
for commercial jets after several years of strong orders, but
said there were pockets of oversupply in Asia and the Gulf.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto, Allison Lampert, Editing
by William Maclean)