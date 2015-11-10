DUBAI Nov 10 A top executive at Brazil's Embraer expressed concern on Tuesday about Quebec's decision to pump $1 billion into the struggling airplane project of a Canadian rival, saying planemakers should compete on a level playing field.

However, he said Embraer had not so far raised Quebec's decision to purchase a near-50-percent stake in Bombardier's CSeries with the Brazilian government, which has clashed with Canada over aircraft subsidies in the past.

"We don't know yet the full details about this partnership, so we would like very much to get to know them and we are following this process," Paulo Cesar Silva, chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation, told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow.

"Of course there is a concern, because we want to make sure we are on a level playing field," he said in an interview. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)