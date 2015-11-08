(Adds details on capacity constraints)

By Nadia Saleem and Tim Hepher

DUBAI Nov 8 Dubai's Emirates airline put renewed pressure on Airbus on Sunday to upgrade its A380 superjumbo, saying it was ready to place an order as soon as the European planemaker went ahead with an improved version of the world's largest airliner.

But the carrier's president, Tim Clark, said it could take another six to 12 months to make a decision on purchasing dozens of mid-sized jets while awaiting more in-service data on the recently introduced A350-900, which it is weighing up against Boeing's 787-10.

Clark told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that Emirates has the option to convert the second half of its most recent order for current-generation A380s, which will be powered by Rolls-Royce, into the proposed A380neo, which could run on engines similar to those used on the Rolls-powered A350.

"We would like them to get on with it," Clark said, referring to the possible A380 upgrade, adding it did not necessarily need to be stretched despite recent reports that the double-decker could be enlarged to accommodate extra seats.

An A380neo could deliver 10-13 percent improved efficiency, he added.

Emirates is displaying the only two-class A380 at the show, showing off a seat capacity of 615. "We're sending a message that this airplane has scope although others in the industry don't share that view. It's up to the sales team to persuade them (other airlines) because the economic are good," Clark said.

Clark, president of the world's fourth-largest carrier of international traffic, said the airline could have placed another huge order for the Airbus 380 superjumbo if airport capacity allowed.

"Yes we have issues of capacity... we're constantly attending to try and maximise," Tim Clark said during a press briefing at the Dubai airshow. "But for us to have ordered another 100 A380s, believe me if we could at Dubai International Airport, we would."

Emirates is currently operating from Dubai International Airport (DXB) which is nearly running at full annual capacity of 70 million passengers. The airport was expected to launch a new concourse this past summer with its capacity of 18 million passengers that would allow Emirates' growth in the near-term. This however, has seen some delays and officials now suggest it will be operational in early 2016. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)