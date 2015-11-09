BRIEF-Markel acquires Allsport
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Nov 9 Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development firm, and GE Aviation on Monday said they had agreed to form a maintenance, repair and operations joint venture, another step toward making Mubadala a key GE supplier by 2020.
The agreement calls for the creation of a facility at the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, and an unspecified direct investment by General Electric in the new venture.
GE will also set up a dedicated parts logistics center for its GEnx engine to service the joint venture and regional GEnx operators, the companies said in a joint statement released during the Dubai Airshow. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Group Ten Metals acquires additional claims at Black Lake adjoining First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project in Ontario, Canada
April 6 Rue21 Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. teen fashion retailer faces a big debt pile and declining foot traffic.