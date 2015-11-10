DUBAI Nov 10 The U.S. Navy hopes to combine U.S. Navy orders and potential foreign demand for the V-22 tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Textron's Bell Helicopter in a third five-year agreement.

Marine Corps Colonel Dan Robinson, who runs the programme for the Navy, said on Tuesday the goal was to secure commitments from potential foreign buyers by June 2016 in order to get congressional approval for a multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal that could cut the plane's cost by 10 percent.

He said three or four countries had expressed strong interest in the aircraft, and estimated that the United States could sell 20 to 24 V-22 Ospreys to foreign countries in the near term.

Japan is the first foreign buyer for the planes, which take off and land like a helicopter, but can tilt their propellers and fly like a plane.

Israel and United Arab Emirates have also expressed interest in the planes, and some European countries are also interested, according to sources familiar with the program. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Keith Weir)