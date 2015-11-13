DUBAI Nov 13 Northrop Grumman Corp sees
possible sales of dozens of its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne
early warning aircraft to countries in the Gulf, Asia and North
Africa in coming years, despite the loss of an order from the
UAE to Sweden's SAAB AB this week, senior company
officials said.
Jerry Spruill, sector director with Northrop's international
mission solutions business, told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow
that his company remained in discussions with a number of other
countries, but declined to name them specifically.
"We see future opportunities with our existing customers as
well as new customers," Spruill said, noting that France, Japan,
Taiwan and Egypt operate the older model E-2C aircraft.
"We're in the early days of E2-D opportunities," he said.
Saab this week beat out Northrop and Boeing Co
to win a $1.27 billion order for early warning planes
from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Spruill said Northrop did not view the contract loss as a
setback since it had other strong business prospects in the Gulf
region and around the world. "We feel that the international
potential for the E-2D is very bright," he said.
Japan has already announced plans to buy four of the
aircraft, including one put under contract by the U.S.
government last week for $151 million, and could ultimately
double that order, Northrop officials said.
Doug Raaberg, Northrop's chief executive for UAE, said the
E-2D was a key asset for maritime- and land-based military
operations, and could help countries fill gaps in their ability
to operate jointly with U.S. and other allied forces.
Northrop has delivered 20 of the 75 planes it is due to
build for the U.S. Navy. With current orders, the production
line is slated to run through 2024, but additional foreign
orders would help extend that line.
Northrop officials last month said it had also offered the
E-2D aircraft to India to meet its early warning needs. The E-2D
can be used on aircraft carriers, which could be an important
consideration given India's plans to build a carrier.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)