DUBAI Nov 12 Raytheon Company plans to
partner with a Saudi electronics firm to grow its presence in
the Gulf, part of a push to expand global commercial sales, its
international chief executive said this week.
Raytheon, one of the largest U.S. arms makers, announced an
agreement at the Dubai Airshow with Riyadh-based Advanced
Electronics Co (AEC) to explore collaboration on weapon systems,
integrated sensors, civil aviation and cybersecurity.
"We see significant growth in the international marketplace,
and the GCC figures prominently in that growth plan," John
Harris, the chief executive of Raytheon International, told
Reuters at the air show on Wednesday, referring to the Gulf
Cooperation Council group of countries.
The Gulf region is the largest market driver in the arms
industry, buying billions of dollars of military equipment each
year. Saudi Arabia spent $7.7 billion in 2014, more than double
any of its neighbors, according to research firm IHS.
Saudi Arabia uses the Raytheon Patriot missile and air
defense system, and was recently cleared to receive $5.4 billion
in new PAC-3 missiles built by Lockheed.
Raytheon and AEC already work together on manufacturing of
components for the kingdom's program to buy F-15 fighter jets
from Boeing Co.
The agreement reflects Raytheon's new focus on building
partnerships with local firms in targeted markets, and expanding
into related commercial fields, instead of focusing on single
weapons programs as it has in the past.
"Our play (in Saudi Arabia) is not only in the defense
sector, but also in the commercial marketplace," said Harris,
citing cybersecurity and air traffic control as prospective
growth areas for international sales.
Harris said Raytheon had nine customers in Saudi Arabia, but
gave no details on its sales in the kingdom. He said the GCC
figured prominently in Raytheon's plan to keep expanding foreign
sales, which already account for 30 percent of total sales.
Raytheon has also invested heavily in building its cyber
capacity in recent years, making several acquisitions in the
cyber market over the past decade, said Harris.
Earlier this year, Raytheon bought network security provider
Websense in a deal worth $1.9 billion, adding more than 20,000
commercial customers to its predominantly government clients to
address private sector data breaches.
AEC, which splits its business evenly between commercial and
military work, has also moved into the cybersecurity market in
recent years, spokesman Khalid Turki said.
AEC has clients in the defense, telecommunications and
industrial sectors, including state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco,
which was hit by a crippling cyber attack in 2012 that damaged
some 30,000 computers.
Harris declined to comment on whether Raytheon's partnership
with AEC might include projects at Aramco.
