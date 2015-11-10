(Adds details, quotes)
By Andrea Shalal
DUBAI Nov 10 U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah
James said on Tuesday it was important to speed up approvals of
foreign arms sales, and she was open to creating a White
House-level position to oversee the process across government.
James told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that she had heard
the concerns of U.S. companies, who say delays in approving
foreign arms sales may prompt potential buyers to make non-U.S.
purchases.
The Air Force would look for ways to speed up its internal
processes and could back the appointment of a high-level
official to oversee the approvals process, she said.
"It makes some good sense to put somebody at a high level of
government that could help to oversee and coordinate," she said.
"That might well be an idea that we should implement."
Bob Durbin, chief operating officer of the Aerospace
Industries Association (AIA), the largest U.S. aerospace
industry trade group, told Reuters the U.S. government was
taking steps to better coordinate reviews of arms sales across
agencies, and reach out more to industry to understand its
concerns.
But more work was needed to synchronize and accelerate the
overall process given mounting frustration among buying
countries about the pace of U.S. export reviews, he said.
Jeff Kohler, Boeing's vice president for
international business development, told reporters on Monday
that the plane maker was "a little frustrated" with delays in
getting U.S. government approvals for fighter jet sales to
countries in the Gulf region.
"We're a little frustrated, and I know the customers are in
the region," he said.
Boeing did not give any specifics, but sources familiar with
the matter say a $3 billion deal for 28 F/A-18E/F fighter jets
for Kuwait that includes options for 12 more jets, and a
separate deal for F-15 fighters for Qatar, have languished in
the U.S. regulatory process.
U.S. defence companies are counting on foreign orders to
offset a drop in U.S. military spending.
Kohler said the U.S. government had not expanded its
capacity to process arms deals despite a large rise in
transactions by big weapons makers in recent years.
AIA has been pushing for years for the U.S. government to
adopt a national defence export strategy, and appoint a senior,
White House-level official to coordinate the efforts, said Remy
Nathan, vice president of international affairs for the group.
"It needs to be a strategy that is embraced and implemented
at the highest levels," Nathan said. "You need an authority that
is capable of crossing all of those different silos and you
don't really get there unless you have authority from the top."
James met AIA officials and members at the Dubai Airshow on
Monday to listen to their concerns.
