DUBAI Dec 3 Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has chosen three banks to arrange a $1.8 billion seven-year loan to help fund its general operations, the first such facility the company has looked to raise in a number of years, three banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The firm has chosen Citigroup, Emirates NBD and Societe Generale to arrange the loan, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

The three banks have fully underwritten the loan and a process for inviting other banks to join the facility has begun, said one of the sources, a Gulf-based banker.

($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)