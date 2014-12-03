DUBAI Dec 3 Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has chosen
three banks to arrange a $1.8 billion seven-year loan to help
fund its general operations, the first such facility the company
has looked to raise in a number of years, three banking sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The firm has chosen Citigroup, Emirates NBD
and Societe Generale to arrange the loan, the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is
not public.
The three banks have fully underwritten the loan and a
process for inviting other banks to join the facility has begun,
said one of the sources, a Gulf-based banker.
($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)