LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - Dubai (unrated) has launched a
USD1.25bn dual-tranche bond comprising both sukuk and
conventional notes.
A USD750m 10-year sukuk note was launched at a yield of
3.875%, inside guidance of 4% area. A 30-year conventional
tranche was also added on the back of reverse enquiry, which has
launched for USD500m at 5.375%, the tight end of the guidance
range.
Books are subject on both tranches globally. Dubai Islamic
Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are the
leads (though DIB is not a bookrunner on the 30-year tranche).
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)