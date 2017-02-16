DUBAI Feb 16 The emirate of Dubai is expected
to issue a U.S. dollar bond by the end of the first quarter,
though it has not yet sent to banks any official requests for
proposals to arrange the issue, banking sources familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
Banks that had lead managers’ roles on Dubai’s previous debt
issues have pitched for a new mandate, added one of the sources,
speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is
private.
The size of the deal is likely to be larger than a benchmark
issue, which conventionally means upwards of $500 million, the
same source said.
A spokesman for Dubai’s department of finance declined to
comment.
The government is “vigilant” regarding the possibility of
issuing a new bond, said a Dubai-based debt capital markets
banker. “They have a relatively well-developed curve, so they
shouldn’t have any problem when they want to issue.”
Neighbouring emirate Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United
Arab Emirates, met fixed income investors in Asia at the end of
January but an international issue may not happen this year,
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Dubai’s most imminent debt maturity is a $600 million sukuk
issue maturing in May this year. The lead arrangers on that
deal, issued in 2012, were Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barwa Bank,
Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard
Chartered.
Its latest international bond was a $750 million sukuk issue
in 2014 that is due in 2029, arranged by Dubai Islamic Bank,
Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered.
(Edited by Andrew Torchia)