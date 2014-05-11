DUBAI May 11 Dubai Financial Market
(DFM) will introduce a pre-closing period to its trading
sessions from May 14 that will make closing prices more
predictable and eliminate large last-minute swings, the bourse
said on Sunday.
DFM said the move was timed to come ahead of the inclusion
of the United Arab Emirates in the list of emerging markets by
index compiler MSCI at the end of this month, which is expected
to bring more foreign investors to the market.
Under the new rule, orders submitted within the last 10
minutes of trading, 1350 to 1400 local time (0950-1000 GMT),
will accumulate for completion at closing.
The bourse did not explain how orders would then be
executed, but a Dubai-based trader told Reuters the exchange
would hold an auction where a single price is set for all trades
using a matching algorithm. This becomes the closing price. Such
a procedure is common practice internationally, the trader said.
The auction aims to match as many orders as possible but
leaves out those made at extremely low or high prices.
The addition of the pre-closing session - which neighbouring
Abu Dhabi's exchange implemented last year - "eliminates (the)
last trade price factor in case it was not sensible", DFM, the
emirate's main stock exchange, said in a statement.
The rule will apply both to equity and debt securities.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)