* Budget gap at 3.7 bln dirhams in 2011 vs 6.0 bln in 2010

* Spending above plan as public wages increased

* Direct government debt at $31 bln in March

By Martin Dokoupil

DUBAI, April 24 Dubai's budget deficit narrowed sharply to 3.7 billion dirhams ($1 billion) last year, helped by higher oil revenues and lower spending on development projects, a sovereign bond prospectus produced by the emirate showed on Tuesday.

The shortfall was equivalent to 1.2 percent of the United Arab Emirates member's 2010 gross domestic product, according to Reuters calculations, down from 2 percent of GDP the previous year.

Dubai, which has been gradually recovering from a debt crisis in 2009-2010, has yet to issue GDP data for last year.

Government expenditures for the Gulf trade and business hub edged up slightly to 35.98 billion dirhams last year compared with 2010 and came above an initial 33.68 billion plan, the prospectus for a Dubai sovereign bond issue, seen by Reuters, showed.

Dubai's spending on infrastructure projects fell by 20 percent to 7.09 billion dirhams in 2011 and stood at half of the level in 2008, when the global financial crisis burst its property bubble, stalling projects worth billions of dollars.

Revenue in Dubai, whose budget makes up around 11 percent of all public funds spent in the UAE a year, jumped 8.1 percent to 32.28 billion dirhams in 2011 from the previous year, helped by an increase in average oil prices.

Dubai's budget is prepared on a cash basis and does not consolidate the budget data for government-owned companies except for the dividend income from its sovereign wealth fund ICD. The 2011 budget figures are yet to be audited.

The emirate plans to launch a dual-tranche Islamic bond imminently, the issue arrangers said on Tuesday, that could raise at least $1 billion and attract healthy demand. The proceeds will be used to cover the deficit and for debt refinancing, a senior government official told Reuters.

Dubai's direct government debt stood at 113.6 billion dirhams ($30.9 billion) as of the end of March, the prospectus also showed. However, analysts polled by Reuters in March put the emirate's overall debt including government-owned firms at an estimated $118 billion, or 144 percent of GDP.

The emirate, which lacks the oil wealth of neighbouring Abu Dhabi, drew up its 2012 budget with spending plans worth 32.26 billion dirhams and a deficit of 1.83 billion as project spending should fall to 5.91 billion dirhams, the lowest level in six years.

Dubai, which accounts for nearly a third of the UAE's GDP, is aiming for economic growth of 4.5 percent this year, up from an estimated expansion of more than 3 percent in 2011, the emirate's top official said in February.

But worsening of global financial conditions could make it more difficult to roll over some of the maturing debt of UAE government-linked entities, the International Monetary Fund said in March, with about $32 billion of sovereign and government-linked debt estimated to mature in 2012, of which $15 billion in Dubai. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Additional reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)