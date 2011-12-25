DUBAI Dec 25 Dubai's ruler on Sunday approved a 2012 government budget with a deficit of 1.83 billion dirhams ($498.23 million), according to a government statement, smaller than the 3.78 billion dirham deficit planned for 2011.

The United Arab Emirates member's shortfall accounts for around 0.61 percent of its 2010 economic output according to Reuters calculations.

Dubai's government spending is projected at 32.26 billion dirhams in 2012, the statement said, down from 33.68 billion planned for 2011.

The 2011 budget gap had been originally projected at 3.78 billion dirhams, or 1.3 percent of gross domestic product.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)