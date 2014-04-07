BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
DUBAI, April 7 The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) is planning to launch agricultural commodities contracts in the first quarter of 2015, the bourse's chief executive officer said on Monday.
"That's something we really want to do, as we want to be able to diversify the products that we list on the exchange," Gary Anderson told Reuters on the sidelines of a precious metals conference in Dubai.
"We have currencies, equities, energy, precious metals and copper and so by listing agricultural products it provides new contracts for our members to participate in," he said.
Anderson did not specify which agricultural commodities the exchange was considering but said there was strong support from some Dubai-based agricultural entities for the launch of two contracts.
"There are two contracts in particular where we think there is good backing from organizations that would like to see a contract created on DGCX that would help create a benchmark for those goods," he said.
Large volumes of some agricultural goods such as wheat, rice and pulses are re-exported through Dubai, according to Anderson, creating a need for a benchmark price mechanism. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.