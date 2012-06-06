By Praveen Menon
| DUBAI, June 6
DUBAI, June 6 With ambitious plans to build the
world's first undersea hotel and establish itself as a cultural
hub with an opera house and museum complex, Dubai is dreaming
again.
As the Gulf Arab state has made progress on restructuring
its debt and an improving economy is boosting its fiscal
position, th e government in recent m o nths has revived a host of
projects put on hold after the property market collapse and
subsequent debt crisis in 2009.
Plans to build a waterway that would enable residents in an
upscale residential area of the city to sail to work in the
business district by yacht are also back on the agenda. Other
projects mooted by the government include the world's largest
animal safari park and the biggest amusement park.
Whether all these projects actually come to fruition remains
to be seen, however.
The city that boasts man-made islands shaped like palms and
an indoor ski slope is never short of ideas, but conditions for
building are still far tougher than during the boom years of
2002-08 as a near four-year property glut is hampering growth.
The emirate is still trying to rebuild credibility with
investors who fled after state-owned conglomerate Dubai World
shook markets in 2009 with a $25 billion debt
restructuring plan.
"These Dubai projects that are a bit more adventurous or
over the top will probably never get the funding. It's all about
funding these days and investors will think before putting their
money behind such plans," said a Dubai-based economist, who did
not wish to be named.
State-backed entities led by Dubai World have made headway
on securing debt deals with creditors and healthy demand in
April for the state's first sovereign bond issue in nearly a
year suggested investor confidence in Dubai is on an upward
trend. But going off on a spending spree again is unlikely to
reassure.
"It is true that Dubai should be using its resources to
repay its huge debt," said a Dubai-based property analyst, who
did not wish to be named.
"However, another way to look at it is that Dubai has to
continue building its business ... and its best chance of growth
is to build its tourism business."
The underwater hotel will be built by Drydocks World, a
shipbuilding unit of Dubai World and which is itself
restructuring $2.2 billion in debt, which it hopes will be
completed by July.
The project is similar to an undersea project to build a
250-300-suite hotel and resort announced in 2006, known as
Hydropolis, which was shelved after the debt crisis.
The latest version will be built in partnership with a Swiss
firm, Big Invest Consult AG, which will arrange financing for
the project, the companies said in April. The project is at the
design stage and will commence only after financing is secured.
"Even if this underwater hotel project never goes ahead
(which would not be unusual) in Dubai ... it is still good
publicity for brand Dubai," said Filippo Sona, head of hotels
and resorts for the Middle East and North Africa at property
consultants Colliers International.
"It looks like Dubai is back in business and pumping away."
EXTRAVAGANT VENTURES
Extravagant projects were the hallmark of Dubai during the
2002-2008 boom years when the emirate attracted global attention
with man-made islands shaped in a map of the world and
constructed the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa tower,
as well as what it bills as the largest shopping mall in the
world, with an Olympic-size ice skating rink.
After the debt crisis hit, spending on infrastructure
projects fell sharply. Last year it dropped 20 percent to 7.1
billion UAE dirhams ($1.9 billion), half the level seen in 2008.
But conditions are improving. Dubai house prices may finally
stop falling this year after losing nearly two-thirds of their
value since 2008, a Reuters poll shows, although oversupply will
continue to dog the market for some time.
The emirate's economy grew 3.4 percent last year on strong
trade flows and as its safe-haven status during the Arab Spring
revolts elsewhere in the Middle East boosted tourism and capital
inflows, helping cut the government's budget deficit to 3.7
billion dirhams ($1 billion).
Passenger numbers at Dubai's main airport surged 14 percent
in January-April this year from a year earlier and the
government targets 4.5 percent economic growth for 2012.
However, revenues are still shaky and the government cannot
afford to spend on projects that don't generate a decent return.
"I would imagine that Dubai has learnt its lessons and is
now putting more attention on sustainability," said Fabio
Scacciavillani, chief economist at Oman Investment Fund in
Muscat.
"Projects like the opera house and other public projects are
only beneficial if they generate revenue. If they are just
extravagant ventures with an uncertain stream of revenue, then
the question is how would they pay for it."
The opera house and museum project is a revival of a
pre-crisis scheme to build a dune-shaped opera house and
cultural centre, designed by British architect Zaha Hadid, on an
island in Dubai Creek. That was shelved as its struggling
developer, Sama Dubai, slashed projects in 2009.
The government has not said how much the new complex, to be
built in the shadow of the Burj Khalifa tower and include an
opera house, modern art museum, two hotels and residential
housing, w i ll cost, nor how it will be funded or who will design
it.
The city's designs on becoming a cultural hub could put it
in competition with Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates' capital
city, which rode to Dubai's rescue at the height of its debt
crisis, throwing it a $10 billion lifeline.
The capital is building branches of the Guggenheim and
Louvre museums as part of a $27 billion cultural project aimed
at making Abu Dhabi a culture capital for the region.
Unlike Dubai, Abu Dhabi has oil wealth to spend on such
projects. But progress on this project has not been smooth.
Completion is taking far longer than planned and more than 130
artists last year pledged to boycott the complex over what they
said was exploitation of foreign workers, according to Human
Rights Watch.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)