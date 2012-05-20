(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
By Daria Sito-Sucic
SARAJEVO May 18 DIFC Investments, the
investment arm of the company running Dubai's financial free
zones, has not sold software company SmartStream Technologies
but the process is under way, the chief executive of the
Investment Corporation of Dubai said on Friday.
"No deal has been made yet. It is in the middle of the
process," Mohammed al-Shaibani told Reuters on Friday on the
sidelines of a business forum.
"I think that more than one entity is looking at it, among
them are some of the Dubai government-related companies. They
are showing a keen interest in this process," he said.
JP Morgan had said in a research note earlier this month
that, based on a footnote in its 2011 financial statement, DIFCI
has likely sold SmartStream to Dubai or the ICD, resulting in a
$68.8 million impairment provision.
SmartStream helps investment banks and fund managers with
the back and middle-office processing of stock, bond and
derivative trades. It has said its clients include three
quarters of the world's top 100 banks.
DIFCI bought the firm in 2007 from private equity firm TA
Associates, months after poor market conditions forced TA to
scrap plans to list the company. That deal valued SmartStream at
about 200 million pounds ($316 million).
SmartStream parent company D-Clear, which is listed in the
2011 financial statement as being 100 percent owned by DIFCI,
was most likely disposed of during the early months of 2012, JP
Morgan analysts said.
DIFCI also sold an IT distribution firm last year, Despec
International, for $27 million, and will be paid in three
installments to 2013, it said last week.
The investment firm swung to a profit in 2011 and said it
was confident of successfully refinancing an upcoming Islamic
bond maturity. Its sukuk has been highlighted by analysts as one
of the most challenging refinancings in the Gulf Arab region
this year, given the size of the maturity and the firm's limited
cash position.
($1 = 0.6326 pound)
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Dan Lalor)