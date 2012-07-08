DUBAI, July 8 Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free
has secured a $1.75 billion loan facility that will be used to
fund expansion of the emirate's international airport.
The six-year senior, unsecured syndicated credit facility
will comprise a conventional term loan facility and Islamic
facilities, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The retailer had said in April that it mandated banks for a
$1.1 billion financing facility to help fund the growth of
Dubai's international airport.
However, the size of the multi-tranche loan facility was
increased following high interest from local and international
lenders. The financing was significantly oversubscribed with
support from a syndicate of 26 international, regional and local
banks, the retailer said.
Duty Free said the interest rate for the deal was 25 basis
points lower than what was initially proposed, but specific
terms on pricing were not made available.
Citibank, Dubai Islamic, HSBC and
Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank acted as bookrunners and
mandated lead arrangers.
Dubai, which has clawed back from the depths of a crippling
2009 debt crisis, has been examining ways of raising money to
expand its existing aviation infrastructure after deciding to go
slow on a $34 billion new Al Maktoum Airport facility designed
to become the biggest in the world. The Dubai government raised
$1.25 billion in April through an Islamic bond.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)