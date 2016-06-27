(Corrects Masdar CEO's name in paragraph 3)
* Masdar-led group seeks $800 mln in project finance - CEO
* Group to build 800 MW third phase of Dubai's solar park
* Spain's FRV and Gransolar Group also in consortium
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, June 27 A consortium led by Abu Dhabi's
Masdar is aiming to raise an $800 million loan to help fund the
building of the 800-megawatt (MW) third phase of Dubai's solar
park, the company's chief executive told reporters on Monday.
The consortium, which also includes Spanish companies
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) and Gransolar Group, was
selected to complete the third phase of Sheikh Mohammed bin
Rashid al-Maktoum Solar Park, Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority (DEWA) said in a statement.
The consortium is in talks with banks including National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, First Gulf Bank and Union
National Bank to provide project finance, said Mohamed
al-Ramahi, chief executive of green energy firm Masdar, wholly
owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala.
The funding should be finalised by November or December, he
said.
DEWA didn't name the other bidders, but sources previously
told Reuters that China's Jinko Solar, France's EDF
and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power were among companies
either bidding alone or as part of different consortia.
The Masdar-led consortium submitted the lowest generation
price to build the plant at 2.99 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh),
DEWA said.
The third phase of the park will be operational by 2020, it
added.
It is planned to be the largest single-site solar park in
the world, producing 5,000 MW by 2030 with a total investment of
50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion), DEWA said.
Dubai is aiming to generate 25 percent of its total power
from clean energy sources by 2030.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
