By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 7 Emaar Properties and
Dubai Holding, a conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, have
joined forces to restart work on The Lagoons, a giant real
estate project that was first announced in 2008 but then stalled
by Dubai's property crash.
The 6 million square metre development will feature a
business district, residential units and hotels, the companies
said in a statement on Monday.
They gave few other details, and did not say how the project
would be financed or when construction would be completed.
Real estate developers, many of them state-controlled, have
announced tens of billions of dollars worth of projects in the
past year as Dubai has recovered from its 2009-2010 real estate
slump and corporate debt crisis.
Invest Group Overseas, an investment company headquartered
in Dubai, said on Monday it would launch in 2014 a 2.1 billion
dirham ($572 million) residential real estate project in the
emirate.
And family-owned conglomerate Al Habtoor Group unveiled
plans for a $3 billion development that would include 3,000
hotel and residential units, sited next to a canal that is to be
built in the city's downtown area.
Some analysts doubt that all of the projects announced this
year can be completed, or at least finished on time; the
relatively small size of the emirate's capital markets could
make financing all of them difficult.
There is also concern that the real estate market may be
recovering too fast, creating a bubble which would eventually be
burst by excess supply.
Dubai property prices fell by more 50 than percent after
2009 but have gained more than 22 percent over the past year,
according to a report by consultants Jones Lang LaSalle last
week. JLL said this rebound was unsustainable, warning there
could be a correction next year.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)