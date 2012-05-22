DUBAI May 22 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, named Mohammad Kamran Wajid as chief executive
of its investment banking arm Emirates NBD Capital, the bank
said in a statement on Tuesday.
Wajid, a 14-year veteran of the bank, was previously general
manager of the unit, a role which he took up in November after
ENBD consolidated its investment banking and financial advisory
businesses under its Emirates NBD Capital arm.
He replaces Suresh Kumar, who left the bank in January.
The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, the
statement added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)