LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has set final terms on a USD750m 15-year sukuk at a profit rate of 5%, according to a lead.

Earlier on Tuesday, the unrated sovereign said it would raise between USD500m-USD750m at a profit rate of 5%, at the tight end of initial profit thoughts of 5%-5.125%.

Pricing is expected later today via Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)