BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation prices 500 mln euros of fixed rate covered bonds due 2022
LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has set final terms on a USD750m 15-year sukuk at a profit rate of 5%, according to a lead.
Earlier on Tuesday, the unrated sovereign said it would raise between USD500m-USD750m at a profit rate of 5%, at the tight end of initial profit thoughts of 5%-5.125%.
Pricing is expected later today via Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)
March 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd:
NEW YORK, March 14 China's Anbang Insurance Group said it is not investing in a Manhattan office tower owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.