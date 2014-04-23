DUBAI, April 23 Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf Arab region's only listed bourse, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit jumped significantly, outstripping analysts' expectations.

The exchange made 215.1 million dirhams ($58.6 million) in the opening three months of 2014, compared with 27 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a statement.

Analysts at HSBC and Global Research expected a quarterly profit of 202 million and 109 million dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)