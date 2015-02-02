DUBAI Feb 2 Dubai Financial Market
(DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 31
percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as trading
volumes increased.
The firm, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net
profit of 138.2 million dirhams ($37.63 million) in the three
months to December 31, up from a net profit of 105.4 million
dirhams in the year-ago period, Reuters calculated using company
figures.
Global Investment House had forecast DFM would
fourth-quarter net profit of 120 million dirhams.
DFM's full-year profit rose 167 percent to 759.3 million
dirhams, it said in a statement.
Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM
and daily trading activity rose to 639.5 million shares in 2014
from 510.7 million shares in 2013.
DFM's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 7 fils
per share for 2014, up from 5 fils per share in 2013. There are
100 fils in a dirham.
Dubai's government, which has a majority stake in DFM
through holding company Borse Dubai, had been in protracted
talks with neighbouring Abu Dhabi about merging the two
emirates' main exchanges.
The planned merger had been shelved for the foreseeable
future as terms for the politically sensitive move could not be
agreed, sources told Reuters in July
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
