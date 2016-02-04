DUBAI Feb 4 Dubai Financial Market
(DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported an 89
percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as trading
activity plunged, tracking a slump in oil prices.
The firm made a net profit of 15.5 million dirhams ($4.22
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from a net profit
of 138.2 million dirhams in the year-ago period, Reuters
calculated based on the DFM's annual financial statement.
HSBC forecast DFM would make a quarterly net profit of 20
million dirhams.
DFM's 2015 annual profit was 261 million dirhams versus
759.3 million dirhams in 2014, a statement from the firm said.
Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM.
The bourse traded 151.4 billion dirhams of shares in 2015, down
60 percent on 2014, according to the statement.
The company's board has proposed a 5 percent cash dividend
for 2015.
Dubai's government owns a majority stake in DFM through
holding company Borse Dubai.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith and Nadia Saleem; Editing by David
French)