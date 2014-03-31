DUBAI, March 31 Bourse operator Dubai Financial
Market (DFM) will hold a roadshow for international
investors in London together with Goldman Sachs to
showcase companies listed in the emirate, it said on Monday.
Executives from 13 companies listed on the DFM and NASDAQ
Dubai will meet investors on April 28-29, it said.
United Arab Emirates bourses are expected to attract more
foreign money from May, when international equity index compiler
MSCI is due to upgrade the UAE to emerging from frontier market
status.
The daily average value of stocks traded on the DFM this
year has jumped 424 percent to 1.79 billion dirhams ($487
million) from 341 million dirhams a year earlier, the DFM said.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)