DUBAI May 25 Dubai Financial Market,
the emirate's main stock exchange, will add a five-minute
"trading-at-last session" to its daily routine as it adjusts the
pre-closing session next month, it said on Monday.
The pre-closing session, which now runs for 10 minutes
starting at 1350 local time (0950 GMT), will begin at 1345 from
June 4 and have a more clearly defined time frame for placing
and cancelling orders.
The new trading-at-last session will start 20 seconds after
1355, allowing investors to place orders based on the already
calculated closing prices of securities.
A similar phase is used by pan-European stock exchange
Euronext. Dubai Financial Market said it was making the changes
after consulting market participants about how to adopt
international best practices.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)