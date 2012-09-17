DUBAI, Sept 17 Dubai plans to issue a bond to
refinance part of 6.5 billion dirhams ($1.8 billion) of debt
maturing in April 2013, its finance chief was quoted as saying
by a newspaper on Monday.
Abdulrahman al-Saleh, Director General of the Dubai
Department of Finance, was also quoted as saying by the Al Bayan
daily that the emirate was not under pressure to sell debt.
Future bond issuance could support expansion of Dubai's
aviation sector, he added.
Saleh did not discuss the size or timing of any new bond or
give other details, and government officials were not available
to confirm his comments. The newspaper did not provide verbatim
quotes from the interview and appeared to be paraphrasing
Saleh's remarks.
Unrated Dubai last sold sovereign debt in April this year -
a $1.25 billion, two-tranche Islamic bond aimed at covering its
budget deficit and refinancing debt.
Dubai's budget deficit narrowed sharply to 3.7 billion
dirhams last year, helped by higher oil revenue and lower
spending on development projects, a sovereign bond prospectus
produced by the emirate in April showed.
Gulf bonds have rallied strongly in the secondary market
this year because of downward pressure on global interest rates;
Dubai names have led the rally as the emirate has made progress
in resolving its corporate debt problems.
This has raised expectations that regional borrowers could
take advantage of the favourable conditions by issuing debt in
the near future.
Dubai's credit default swaps, which represent the cost of
insuring against default, stood at 278 basis points on Monday,
their lowest level since September 2008, Markit data showed.
They tightened more than 15 bps on Wednesday, after the credit
rating of state utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
(DEWA) was raised to investment grade by Moody's.
The trade-driven economy of Dubai, one of seven United Arab
Emirates, is showing positive signs based on growth rates in
various sectors during the first half of 2012, Saleh was also
quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The UAE central bank said this month that Dubai might
achieve economic growth of 4 percent or more this year.
Dubai, which lacks the oil wealth of neighbouring Abu Dhabi,
was hit hard by a $25 billion debt restructuring at its flagship
conglomerate Dubai World in 2009-2010 after a real
estate bubble burst. Restructuring at some other state-linked
entities continues.