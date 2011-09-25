* Economic growth up from June estimate of 2.4 pct
* GDP shrank by 2.4 pct in 2009
* Airport passenger growth slowed in August, cargo off 8 pct
By Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Sept 25 Dubai's economy expanded by 2.8
percent in real terms last year, faster than previously
expected, as growth in trade and the retail sector helped it
recover from its contraction in 2009, preliminary data showed on
Sunday.
One of the seven United Arab Emirates, the OPEC producer's
trade and business hub was hit last year by the $25 billion debt
restructuring of Dubai World .
The emirate, which accounts for 28 percent of the UAE's
economy, previously estimated its gross domestic product rose
2.4 percent in 2010, according to a prospectus for the
government's updated bond issuance programme in June.
Dubai's economic output shrank by 2.4 percent in 2009 after
the global financial crisis burst its property bubble, freezing
projects worth tens of billions of dollars.
In 2010 Dubai's real GDP rose to 293.6 billion dirhams
($79.9 billion) after a downwardly revised 285.7 billion in the
previous year, data from the Dubai Statistics Center showed. It
previously reported output of 286.6 billion dirhams for 2009.
"We definitely see GDP growth going up (this year)," said
Philippe Dauba-Pantanacce, senior MENA economist at Standard
Chartered.
"Dubai has benefited from the safe haven effect and from a
diversion of investments and growing tourism from neighbouring
countries affected by the crisis (unrest)," he said.
The UAE, which enjoys the world's sixth highest per capita
income of $47,400, has avoided the civil revolts which
challenged governments in nearby Bahrain and Oman in February
and March.
Hotel occupancies in Dubai stood at 75.5 percent in the
first half, up from 70 percent in 2010.
"Unfortunately we don't have enough data, but if you look at
retail, tourism, it feels that 2011 up until now will be as good
as 2010 or maybe slightly better," said Mahdi Mattar, chief
economist at CAPM Investment. "However, we are at a critical
point right now when it comes to global forecasts."
SLOWDOWN SIGNS
Despite the recovery, banks remain hesitant to lend across
the UAE, the world's fourth-biggest oil exporter, and the
once-booming property sector is still weak in Dubai, known for
ambitious projects such as the world's tallest tower.
The emirate's housing market still has nearly a third too
much supply and prices are expected to fall by another 10
percent, deepening a three-year drop of nearly 60 percent from
its peak, a Reuters poll showed in July.
Dubai's wholesale and retail trade sector, which accounts
for a third of its GDP, rose by 4.5 percent last year, while
construction tumbled by 14.7 percent, the data showed.
AUGUST BUSINESS ACTIVITY
However, the UAE's private sector was already feeling the
impact of the global slowdown last month as growth in business
activity plunged to a 15-month low in August, a survey showed.
In August, passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport
grew by 0.8 percent to 4 million from a year ago, much slower
than July's 9.7 percent jump, as the number of travellers fell
due to the holy fasting month of Ramadan and regional political
instability, Dubai Airports said on Sunday.
Air freight volumes dropped 7.9 percent to 182,781 tonnes,
hit by economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe, the
airport operator said, although flagship carrier Emirates
Airline is not yet seeing a downturn in business.
"Dubai is a regional hub. Impact of a global slowdown would
filter through multiple channels," said Giyas Gokkent, chief
economist at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"However, Dubai's economy would be more resilient now
compared to 2008 given that real estate prices have already come
down significantly and debt workouts have been undertaken."
The emirate, which lacks the oil wealth of neighbouring Abu
Dhabi, is facing having to make around $30 billion in debt
repayments over the next two years. Its debt pile including
state firms is estimated at $113 billion or 141 percent of GDP.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expect the UAE economy to
grow by 3.7 percent in 2011 after a 1.4 percent expansion last
year on robust oil prices and trade flows.
($1=3.673 UAE dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Ed Lane,
Greg Mahlich)