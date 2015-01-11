DUBAI Jan 11 Dubai Investments is
close to finalising two acquisitions worth a combined 400
million dirhams ($109 million), it said in a statement on
Sunday.
One of the purchases will be of a financial entity with
expertise in asset management, corporate advisory services, debt
raising and brokerage capabilities, with the second acquisition
coming in the real estate sector, the statement said.
It did not name the acquisition targets nor specify a
timeline for closing the deals, beyond saying they would be
"finalised soon".
Shares in Dubai Investments rose 1.3 percent in the minutes
after the announcement.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)