DUBAI, April 28 Dubai Investments reported a 5.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp. of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 297.5 million dirham ($81 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 282.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)