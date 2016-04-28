BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
DUBAI, April 28 Dubai Investments reported a 5.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.
The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp. of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 297.5 million dirham ($81 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement.
This compares with a profit of 282.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.