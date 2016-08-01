BRIEF-IMF Bentham to fund class action against Spotless Group
* Proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Spotless Group ACN 154 229 562 against Spotless
DUBAI Aug 1 Dubai Investments reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Monday.
The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp. of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 218.4 million dirhams ($59.5 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.
This compares with a profit of 223.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Stephen Coates)
