DUBAI Aug 1 Dubai Investments reported a 2.3 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Monday.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp. of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 218.4 million dirhams ($59.5 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement.

This compares with a profit of 223.4 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Stephen Coates)