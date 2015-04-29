* Eyes expansion in Africa, Gulf
* Targeting financial services, education, health, energy
buys
* Q1 net profit 282 mln dhs vs 265 mln dhs yr-ago
Dubai April 29 Dubai Investments said
on Wednesday it plans to enter new markets in Africa and the
Gulf region, as it reported a 6.5 per cent rise in first-quarter
net profit.
"Several new investment proposals are currently under
evaluation, with some of them in advanced stages of
negotiations," Khalid bin Kalban, the firm's chief executive,
said in a statement.
Kalban said the firm was targeting diversified sectors such
as financial services, education, healthcare and energy.
It already announced in February it would acquire a 60
percent stake in Al Mal Capital but did not disclose the deal
value.
This transaction was one of two deals that Kalban said in
January the firm was close to completing worth a combined value
of 400 million dirhams ($109 million). The other acquisition is
expected to be in the real estate sector.
Dubai Investments also said on Wednesday it increased its
stake in Emirates Float Glass by 20.15 per cent, bringing its
total ownership to 87.43 per cent.
EARNINGS
Dubai Investments made a net profit of 282 million dirhams
($76.8 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in the
statement, up from 265 million dirhams in the corresponding
period of 2014.
"The company's real estate and manufacturing businesses have
witnessed positive trends, and both the sectors are expected to
continue the growth trajectory through the year," Kalban said
without elaborating.
Its total assets at the end of March rose to 14.67 billion
dirhams from 13.2 billion dirhams at the same point of 2014,
according to the statement.
Dubai Investments, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp
of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, plans to float at least one
subsidiary in 2016 and could also divest other holdings, Kalban
said in March.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)