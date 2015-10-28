DUBAI Oct 28 Dubai Investments reported a 30 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to a company statement.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported 246.1 million dirhams ($67.0 million) attributable to owners of the company in the three months to Sept 30.

This compared with 189.1 million dirhams in the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)