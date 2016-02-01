DUBAI Feb 1 Dubai Investments
reported a 2.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on
Monday.
The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of
Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 357.3 million
dirham ($97.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters
calculated based on its annual financial statement in lieu of a
quarterly breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 348.1 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
Dubai Investments' 2015 net profit was 1.11 billion dirhams,
it said in a bourse statement, down from 1.34 billion dirhams in
2014. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Matt Smith)